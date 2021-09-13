Brownsville Police arrest man wanted for theft, aggravated sexual battery

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man with multiple warrants after reports of a male subject on the roadway, soliciting money from vehicles.

According to a news release, 50-year-old Victor Hernandez gave police officers a false name when approached for soliciting money from vehicles on the intersection of International Boulevard and the Southbound Frontage Road on Friday.

While in custody, officers correctly identified Hernandez and discovered he had a felony warrant out of Weslaco for theft and an aggravated sexual battery out of Meigs County, Tennessee.

Hernandez was charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, failure to register as a sex offender, and solicitation by a pedestrian.