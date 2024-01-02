Brownsville police arrest several individuals for "celebratory" shooting

Several individuals were arrested in Brownsville for celebratory shootings during New Year's celebrations.

Brownsville police said their SWAT unit was out on the streets responding and searching for shots fired within the city.

Jorge Salinas Sr., 43, and Jorge Salinas Jr., 18, were arrested at the 2700 block of Tulipan Street after shots were fired in close proximity of officers.

Police said Salinas Jr. was caught with a rifle in his hands and Salinas Sr. was in possession of a pistol. Both individuals admitted to shooting their firearms. They were both arraigned on Monday and issued $3,000 bonds each. A Stoger 9mm pistol and an AR-15 were seized.

Brownsville police arrested 58-year-old Manuel Eugenio Lugo and 28-year-old Manuel Jesus Lugo at the 200 block of west 9th Street.

Officers said they saw them discharging their firearms in their driveway. Both individuals were arraigned on Monday and given $3,000 bonds each. A Ruger AR-15 pistol and two 9mm pistols were seized.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old Yoana Nayeli Sosa at the 2900 block of La Plaza Dr. Police said they saw her discharging a firearm in an empty lot next to a residence.

Sosa was arraigned on Monday and given a $3,000 bond, and a 9mm pistol was seized.