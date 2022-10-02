Brownsville police continue to search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that happened more than four months ago.

"The vehicle actually stopped for a moment, recognizing it probably did strike something, but then the vehicle just took off," Public Information Officer for Brownsville PD Martin Sandoval said.

The crash happened on the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. on May 20 at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found that 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigation reveals Cardenas was crossing the road when a 2000 model white Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle was traveling west and struck her near the center median.

The vehicle then fled the location and has not been located, police say.

Cardenas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a white truck that was damaged after the crash, but police say it could be repaired by now.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.