x

Brownsville Police Department officer tests positive for COVID-19

5 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 6:10 AM June 12, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Brownsville announced on Thursday that a Brownsville Police Department officer had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19. 

According to a city of Brownsville news release, the officer first began to show symptoms on Fri. June 5.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Thurs. June 11, according to the release.

The name of the police officer and any further identifying information were withheld.

“Our number one priority for the City of Brownsville is to ensure we keep our employees safe,” stated the release. “That is what guides our decision-making above all else.”

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days