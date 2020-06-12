Brownsville Police Department officer tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Brownsville announced on Thursday that a Brownsville Police Department officer had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to a city of Brownsville news release, the officer first began to show symptoms on Fri. June 5.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Thurs. June 11, according to the release.

The name of the police officer and any further identifying information were withheld.

“Our number one priority for the City of Brownsville is to ensure we keep our employees safe,” stated the release. “That is what guides our decision-making above all else.”