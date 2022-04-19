Brownsville police: Driver arrested on DWI charge after being found sleeping behind the wheel

Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

A 44-year-old man was arraigned over the weekend after Brownsville police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel with cocaine in his possession.

Hector Martinez was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after an officer with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Ruben M Torres in reference to a man asleep at the wheel.

Police found Martinez in his vehicle at a red light and had to knock on the driver’s side window three times to wake him up, according to a news release.

“Martinez had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” the news release stated. “Martinez advised that he was at his ex-girlfriend’s house and then changed his story to that he was at a friend’s house. As Martinez exited his vehicle, he had to lean on the side of the truck to maintain his balance.”

Martinez refused a sobriety test and was taken into custody – and a small baggie of cocaine was found in his vehicle, according to the news release.

Bond for Martinez was set at $7,500.