Brownsville police identify man hit by car while jaywalking

Ricky Joe Beede. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police say the 65-year-old man who was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a major street was “at fault” in the accident, according to a news release.

Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around 6:11 p.m. and determined the pedestrian — identified as Ricky Joe Beede — was walking across the street “in a diagonal direction” when he was hit.

“Witnesses at the scene confirmed the vehicle had a green light as it proceeded through the intersection,” the news release stated. “Beede did not stop walking and walking [sic] into the path of the oncoming vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and Beede was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to the release, the investigation determined Beede was at fault for not using the crosswalk and crossing the street at a red light to a pedestrian.

Beede’s condition was downgraded to stable, police said Wednesday morning.