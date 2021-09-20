Brownsville police investigating after man's body found along Highway 77

Brownsville police are investigating after the body of a 50-year-old man was found on the side of the highway Monday morning.

Brownsville police received a call about about a body found near a truck on the 10,000 block of U.S. Highway 77 at about 9:39 a.m.

A medical specialist at the scene called to report a man found dead by the fence, according to Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval.

Police say the man will be identified once next of kin is notified.

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigation Unit is processing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.