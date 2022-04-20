x

Brownsville Police Look for Person of Interest in Theft Case

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 29 2019 Nov 29, 2019 November 29, 2019 2:25 PM November 29, 2019 in News - Local

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a theft.

Detectives have information that she may be somewhere in the McAllen area. 

Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at -956-546-8477. 

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. 

