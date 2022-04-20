Brownsville Police Look for Person of Interest in Theft Case
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a theft.
Detectives have information that she may be somewhere in the McAllen area.
Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at -956-546-8477.
The information you provide could earn you a cash reward.
More News
News Video
-
Residents weigh in after judge rules masks optional on public transit
-
Westgate Road expansion project nearing completion
-
Census counts, asylum qualifications underway in Reynosa shelter
-
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Edinburg
-
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to help manage diabetes