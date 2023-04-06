Brownsville police: Nurse arrested after surveillance cameras show her hitting 3-year-old boy

A 48-year-old nurse turned herself in to police Wednesday after surveillance cameras showed her striking a 3-year-old child with autism, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The incident occurred in December 2022 when Gabriela Bejarano Peña was assigned to care for the nonverbal child, according to a news release.

“Video surveillance from inside the residence revealed that Peña struck the child twice in the head as she was changing the child, the news release stated.

The incident was reported to police in February, and police reached out to Peña last month to provide a statement. Instead, her attorney informed police she was not going to provide one, according to the release.

Peña turned herself in to police after a detective notified the attorney that they obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Peña was charged with injury to a child and had her bond set at $20,000.