Brownsville police search for missing elderly man

4 hours 1 minute 36 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 12:10 PM August 14, 2023 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing elderly man. 

Noe Guerrero, 80, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Sunrise Mall. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, black Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

If anyone has seen Guerrero, please contact Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.

