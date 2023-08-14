Brownsville police search for missing elderly man
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.
Noe Guerrero, 80, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Sunrise Mall. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, black Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.
If anyone has seen Guerrero, please contact Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run
-
Weslaco ISD athletes to compete at the State Games of America in...
-
Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover
-
DPS: One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Palmview
-
Valley teachers prepare for the first day back to school