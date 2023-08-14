Brownsville police search for missing elderly man

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing elderly man.

Noe Guerrero, 80, was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Sunrise Mall. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, black Under Armour t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

If anyone has seen Guerrero, please contact Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.