Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case

Credit: The Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person of interest in an assault case.

Police say security footage captured a man taking a picture under a woman's skirt at a Wal-Mart store.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.