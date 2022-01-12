x

Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case

3 hours 59 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 2:44 PM January 12, 2022 in News - Local
Credit: The Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person of interest in an assault case. 

Police say security footage captured a man taking a picture under a woman's skirt at a Wal-Mart store. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days