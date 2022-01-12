Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person of interest in an assault case.
Police say security footage captured a man taking a picture under a woman's skirt at a Wal-Mart store.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
