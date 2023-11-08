Brownsville police search for person of interest in vehicle theft
Brownsville police are searching for a female person of interest in a vehicle theft.
Police said a woman was seen driving a stolen GMC Denali into Mexico.
Anyone with any information on her identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
