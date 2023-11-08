x

Brownsville police search for person of interest in vehicle theft

4 hours 16 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, November 08 2023 Nov 8, 2023 November 08, 2023 12:46 PM November 08, 2023 in News - Local

Brownsville police are searching for a female person of interest in a vehicle theft.

Police said a woman was seen driving a stolen GMC Denali into Mexico.

Anyone with any information on her identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

