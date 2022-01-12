Brownsville police search for stolen trailer
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a stolen trailer.
Police say on Dec. 27, someone entered a business on the 5300 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd, and stole a black 40-foot Load Max trailer with Texas License Plate: 197C154.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
