x

Brownsville police search for stolen trailer

3 hours 47 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 2:57 PM January 12, 2022 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a stolen trailer. 

Police say on Dec. 27, someone entered a business on the 5300 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd, and stole a black 40-foot Load Max trailer with Texas License Plate: 197C154.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days