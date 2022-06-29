Brownsville police searching for jewelry theft suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a theft case in May.

Police say a man walked into JC Jewelry on May 28 and asked to see a necklace and pendant.

When he was shown the jewelry, surveillance video shows the man running out of the store with the items.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.