Brownsville police searching for jewelry theft suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man involved in a theft case in May.
Police say a man walked into JC Jewelry on May 28 and asked to see a necklace and pendant.
When he was shown the jewelry, surveillance video shows the man running out of the store with the items.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
One dead, three hospitalized in Hidalgo County crash
-
DPS: un muerto, tres hospitalizados después de un accidente de volcadura al...
-
Harlingen family's home damaged after catching fire
-
Man pleads not guilty in 2015 Palmview capital murder trial
-
Vigil held in San Antonio for migrants in human smuggling tragedy