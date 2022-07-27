Brownsville police searching for kidnapping victim, suspects behind bars

Three people are behind bars Tuesday, but their alleged victim has yet to be found.

Edgar Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez and Marco Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping after police say they nabbed a young woman from the streets of downtown Brownsville.

Police say the crime was captured on the city's downtown surveillance camera system, leading police to the suspects.

Now police are seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged victim, Leslie Quiroga.

She weighs around 100 pounds and is four-feet tall.

The suspects said they dropped off the 20-year-old woman on 14th Street.

Those with information on Quiroga’s whereabouts are urged to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.