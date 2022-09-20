Brownsville police searching for man accused of criminal mischief

Photo Credit: Brownsville PD

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of criminal mischief.

According to police, the man went to an ATM located on the block of 1400 E. Washington, where he struck the ATM after not having funds on his card.

The man caused damage to the ATM and left the location, the department said.

Anyone with information on the identify or whereabouts of the man, are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.