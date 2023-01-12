Brownsville police searching for man accused of stealing a motor vehicle

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man accused of stealing a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

According to the report, the theft occurred at the 100 block of Poinciana Drive on December 17.

The man took a gold 2005 Dodge Ram.

Surveillance camera captured an image of him with the stolen vehicle at the Veterans International Bridge.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.