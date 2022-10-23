Brownsville police searching for man and woman accused of stealing phone in fast-food restaurant

The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing a phone off a counter in a fast-food restaurant Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m.

The phone was left there by a previous customer inside the fast-food restaurant.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man and woman.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stopper at 956-546-8477.