Brownsville police searching for man and woman accused of stealing phone in fast-food restaurant
The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing a phone off a counter in a fast-food restaurant Wednesday.
The incident happened around 8 p.m.
The phone was left there by a previous customer inside the fast-food restaurant.
Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man and woman.
Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stopper at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD receives federal grant to help enhance school safety
-
Cameron County elections department seeing mail-in ballots being rejected
-
Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of new scam tactic on Facebook
-
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
-
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed