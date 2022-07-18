Brownsville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Brownsville police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Paula Moreno, 12, was last seen Saturday at about 2 a.m. at her residence located on the 1800 block of W. Madison St., according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
Police say Moreno left her home. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Moreno is five feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Moreno's whereabouts, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: How to protect your electronic payments
-
Brownsville PUB warning customers of scam calls
-
5 On Your Side: Homebound Edcouch man in need of working wheelchair
-
Preparations underway in Cameron County for November elections
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up after 4th of July in Hidalgo County