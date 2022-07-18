Brownsville police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Paula Moreno, 12, was last seen Saturday at about 2 a.m. at her residence located on the 1800 block of W. Madison St., according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say Moreno left her home. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Moreno is five feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Moreno's whereabouts, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.