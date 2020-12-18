Brownsville police searching for murder suspect

Brownsville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a death investigation.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Sergio Lamas, 32, for murder, a first degree felony.

He is a suspect in the death investigation of 25-year-old Luis Gonzalez Jr., who was shot while driving near Padre Island Highway on October 31.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sergio Lamas is urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.