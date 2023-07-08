x

Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying a person of interest in credit card abuse investigation.

Surveillance footage showed the person of interest using a stolen credit card at the Walmart located at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd., according to a news release. 

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the man are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

