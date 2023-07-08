Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying a person of interest in credit card abuse investigation.
Surveillance footage showed the person of interest using a stolen credit card at the Walmart located at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd., according to a news release.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the man are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships