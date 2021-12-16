Brownsville police seeking suspects in pug theft

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and located two men in connection to the theft of a pug.

Surveillance footage shows two men entering a property at the 6700 block of 5th Avenue and lifting a dog kennel and grabbing a pug. They then left with the dog, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.