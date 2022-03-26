Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a man who was spotted stealing a vehicle.
Video shows a man in a hoodie accused of stealing an older model gray Chevrolet Silverado from a property on the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive on Monday.
Police say the suspect was dropped there by someone driving a white SUV.
Those with information on the theft are urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
-
Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year
-
Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter
-
Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in human smuggling conspiracy
-
Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect