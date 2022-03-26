x

Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect

Saturday, March 26 2022

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a man who was spotted stealing a vehicle.

Video shows a man in a hoodie accused of stealing an older model gray Chevrolet Silverado from a property on the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive on Monday.

Police say the suspect was dropped there by someone driving a white SUV.

Those with information on the theft are urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

