Brownsville Public Utilities announces partial road closure on Hayes Street

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has announced a scheduled partial road closure on Hayes Street to reroute a 6-inch water main line and relocated a fire hydrant.

According to a news release, the road closure will be between East 17th Street and International Boulevard beginning Tuesday, March 12 through Friday, March 15.

The news release said crews will be working daily on the rerouting from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Residents living on Hayes Street will still have access to their homes and no interruptions to customer services are expected, according to the news release.