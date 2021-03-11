Brownsville ramping up vaccination efforts

The city of Brownsville will host second-dose vaccination drive-thru clinic this Saturday to distribute 1,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine.

The city announced in a news release that the clinic will be held at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center, located on 301 Mexico Blvd, on Saturday, March 13 starting at 8 a.m.

This vaccination clinic is for individuals who received their first COVID-19 vaccine during the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held on Friday, Feb. 13, according to a news release from the city.

Individuals who were part of that initial drive are automatically registered to receive their second dose. The vaccination clinic will be the fourth for the city since its designation as an approved COVID-19 vaccine provider, the release stated.

The city also announced the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program and Community Paramadicine program will administer 100 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting this week.

The MIH/CP program, which serves frequent 9-1-1 callers to assist them with non-urgent medical care, is offered to the elderly and bedridden residents. Brownsville is the only city in Cameron County to provide this service., the release stated

Those seeking more information can call the city’s COVID-19 Hotline at 956-394-0012.