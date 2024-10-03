x

Brownsville refleja en la aportación de los inmigrantes en la economía de la ciudad

En Brownsville, los inmigrantes están desempeñando un papel crucial en la economía local.

Nuevos informes destacan sus importantes aportes a industrias como la construcción, servicios al cliente, e incluso el sector de la salud.

Según un estudio realizado por el American Immigration Council (AIC) los inmigrantes representan casi el 30% de la fuerza laboral de Brownsville y han creado o preservado más de 10.000 empleos locales.

Muchos también son empresarios, representando más de la mitad de los nuevos negocios en la ciudad.  

