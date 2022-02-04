Brownsville residents prepare for potential power outages amid cold snap
Residents across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for the cold weather passing through the region.
Brownsville resident Kristie Casay says she was among the thousands left without power last year during the February winter storm.
This year, she made changes to ensure her family is better off if they experience a similar situation.
Officials with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) say their staff is on standby and say they're prepared as temperatures continue to drop.
Watch the video above for the full story.
