Brownsville school board votes to censure trustee

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to censure one of their own following an emergency meeting Wednesday.

The board voted to censure trustee Minerva Peña – who was arrested last week on a nepotism charge. Peña is accused of having a role in the district's hiring of her daughter-in-law as a teacher.

"I did not commit any of the violations that I am being accused of," Peña said after the special meeting. "I will fight it wholeheartedly with my attorney and all the assistance."

Due to the censure, Peña is restricted from attending any in-person BISD events and from entering district buildings or facilities.