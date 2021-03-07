Brownsville School Organizes Food Drive for Animals Found in Warehouse

BROWNSVILLE – After a recent discovery of the animals found in a warehouse in Los Fresnos, a group of students is taking matters into their own hands.

Second graders at Episcopal Day School in Brownsville have asked all of their students and staff to help feed the large group of animals.

On Monday, they will be hosting a food drive to help the animals in a big way.

The teachers who organized the event say they encourage parents and everyone who cares about the animals to stop by and make a donation.

The day school is located at 34 North Coria Street.

All donations will be taken to the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center for the month of September.