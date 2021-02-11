Brownsville set to hold second COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

The city of Brownsville will be hosting a second mass vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be held at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Blvd. The clinic will be targeting residents 65 and older and pre-registration is required to receive one of the 1,000 dosages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To pre-register, go to btxcares.com or call the city’s COVID-19 helpline at 956-394-0012. Pre-registration will begin Friday, Feb. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic and while no overnight parking will be permitted, vehicles may line up as early as 7:00 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic was made possible through a partnership with the state of Texas, Cameron County, the Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), and Texas Southmost College (TSC)