Brownsville teacher's YouTube channel racks up more than 1 million views, one book at a time

To help students who struggled with reading, Brownsville teacher Kathrine Iracheta created a YouTube channel.

Iracheta read books aloud and uploaded the videos to YouTube, allowing students to follow along at their own pace.

"My main goal is that they are able to feel comfortable and to feel excited about books," Iracheta said.

At first, her YouTube channel had just 10 subscribers — all people that she knew.

It's become an especially important resource for students during the pandemic, which left many students trying to learn at home without access to new books.

Today her YouTube channel has nearly 4,000 subscribers and more than 1 million views.

"It's a good feeling," Iracheta said. "I feel that I really am making a difference, one book at a time."

Watch the video for the full story.