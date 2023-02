Brownsville teen hospitalized after 'catching fire' due to TikTok challenge

A 13-year-old teen is in the hospital after he caught himself on fire Saturday, Brownsville police say.

Firefighters say he poured rubbing alcohol on himself and was playing around an open flame.

Officials say this was due to a TikTok challenge.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., at the Villa Los Pinos subdivision.

The teen is now suffering from severe burns to 60% of his body.