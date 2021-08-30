Brownsville teen sentenced to 14 years for child pornography possession

Credit: MGN Online

An 18-year-old Brownsville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ordered Irbenis Mederos Jr. to serve a 168-month sentence, immediately followed by ten years of supervised release.

Additionally, Judge Rodriguez ordered $36,000 in restitution to be paid and divided equally amongst 12 victims.

Last September, authorities conducted an investigation that uncovered the sexual exploitation of an eight-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Panama via social media, the news release stated.

The investigation led to an IP address in Brownsville belonging to Mederos Jr.

"Law enforcement conducted a search at his residence and seized a cellphone. Forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of 1,229 images and 110 videos of child pornography, approximately 55 of which were of the minor female in Panama," the news release stated. "Several others also depicted child pornography involving infants and toddlers."

Mederos Jr. remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.