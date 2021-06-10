Brownsville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Brownsville’s Morningside Park will be the site of the city’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic, set for Wednesday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The clinic, located at 1207 S. Central Ave., will offer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 years of age or older.

Residents can register for the event online or by calling the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 956-394-0012. Those seeking a second-dose vaccine are asked to present their COVID-19 vaccine report card that they received when they received their first shot of the vaccine.

The public is strongly encouraged to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms available online ahead of time to expedite the vaccination process.