Brownsville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first and second Moderna doses

The city of Brownsville will distribute 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine at a clinic on Friday.

The clinic will start at 8 a.m. and will be held at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building located at 301 Mexico Blvd.

People who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the city's vaccination clinic held on April 16, 20121 have been automatically registered for this clinic and do not need to pre-register.

Those in need of a first dose vaccine can register online at www.btxcares.com or by calling the city hotline at 956-394-0012. Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time.

People who are returning for their second dose need to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Residents are also encouraged to bring filled-out forms which can be found here.