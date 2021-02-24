Brownsville to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

File photo

1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available Friday, Feb. 26 during a vaccination clinic in Brownsville.

The vaccination clinic is aimed for individuals 65 years of age and above and individuals 18 years of age and above with a health condition that may increase risk of severe COVID-19 illness, according to a news release from the city.

The clinic will be held at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Blvd., Brownsville 78520 starting at 8:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26

Online pre-registration is required and will open Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at btxcares.com. The registration will deactivate as soon as capacity is reached, the news release stated.

Individuals who do not have internet access may call the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Helpline at 956-394-0012 for questions or assistance with registration Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and always remain in their vehicles during the clinic as it will be done thru a drive-thru format, according to the news release.

For more information and updates on future vaccination clinics, go to www.btxcares.com.