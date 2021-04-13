Brownsville to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Credit: City of Brownsville / Facebook

The city of Brownsville will host a city-led drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.

The drive-thru clinic is for individuals over 18, according to the city.

The mass vaccination event is a joint effort by the city of Brownsville, the state of Texas, the Brownsville Independent School District, and Texas Southmost College; 3,000 Moderna vaccines will be made available by the state.

Pre-registration for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

To register, visit www.btxcares.com or call the city's COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012. Once the clinic's capacity is reached, the pre-registration form will close.

Walk-ins will not be allowed at the clinic. Individuals must pre-register and receive a confirmation notice before the event with an appointment time.

Officials ask individuals to bring a valid photo ID, wear a mask, and remain in their vehicles.

For more information and updates on future clinics, click here to visit www.btxcares.com.