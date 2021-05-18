Brownsville to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

The city of Brownsville will host a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at the Texas southmost College ITECC building located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.

According to a news release, the city-led clinic will be made available in the afternoon to better suit residents who may not have been able to attend past vaccination clinics scheduled in the morning.

Individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 21 will be eligible for their second dose at the clinic.

Residents in need of a first dose vaccine can register for Wednesday afternoon's clinic at www.btxcares.com or by calling Brownsville's COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012.

Once registered a confirmation notice will be sent with an appointment time. Register individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask and remain in their vehicles during the vaccination clinic.

Individuals scheduled for a second dose vaccine must present their COVID-19 Vaccination Card.

Officials encourage the public to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms ahead of time to expedite the vaccination process.