Brownsville to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

Credit: MGN Online

Brownsville will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wed. June 16 at the Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, located at 104 El Paso Road.

According to a news release from the city, the clinic is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available for individuals 18 years and older.

Those who need a second dose of the vaccine must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card given to them during their first dose vaccination.

Residents are encouraged to register for the event online at www.btxcares.com and download and complete the required vaccine forms to expedite the vaccination process.

For more information, visit www.btxcares.com or call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012.