Brownsville to host first dose COVID-19 clinic Friday
The city of Brownsville will host a city-led drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.
According to a Wednesday news release, the vaccination clinic is a joint effort by the city, the State of Texas, Cameron County, Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), Texas Southmost College (TSC), and the South Texas Independent School District (STISD).
The drive-thru clinic is for anyone 18 years of age and above.
The city will administer 2,500 Moderna first-dose vaccines made available by Cameron County Public Health.
Pre-registration for the clinic opens at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.
To pre-register for the clinic, visit btxcares.com and fill out the form or call the city of Brownsville’s COVID-19 hotline (956) 394-0012.
Walk-ins will not be allowed; pre-registered individuals will receive a confirmation notice before the event with an appointment time.
Individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and always remain in their vehicles.
The drive-the clinic will feature 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations.
For more information, visit www.btxcares.com.
