Brownsville to host first dose COVID-19 clinic Friday

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Brownsville will host a city-led drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.

According to a Wednesday news release, the vaccination clinic is a joint effort by the city, the State of Texas, Cameron County, Brownsville Independent School District (BISD), Texas Southmost College (TSC), and the South Texas Independent School District (STISD).

The drive-thru clinic is for anyone 18 years of age and above.

The city will administer 2,500 Moderna first-dose vaccines made available by Cameron County Public Health.

Pre-registration for the clinic opens at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

To pre-register for the clinic, visit btxcares.com and fill out the form or call the city of Brownsville’s COVID-19 hotline (956) 394-0012.

Walk-ins will not be allowed; pre-registered individuals will receive a confirmation notice before the event with an appointment time.

Individuals must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and always remain in their vehicles.

The drive-the clinic will feature 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccination stations.

For more information, visit www.btxcares.com.