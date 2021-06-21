Brownsville to host walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

Credit: MGN Online

Brownsville will host a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at El Tapiz Courtyard at Market Square located at 1150 East Adams St.

Individuals 18 and over are eligible to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine; no appointment is needed.

Individuals who need a second dose of the vaccine must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card issued during the first dose vaccination.

For more information, visit www.btxcares.com or call the COVID-19 hotline at (956) 394-0012.