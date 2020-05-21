Brownsville woman arrested after officers find drugs in fake vehicle door
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio on Thursday held a news conference regarding the arrest of a Brownsville woman.
Beatriz Carrizales , 37, of Brownsville was arrested Wednesday after an officer found 20 bundles of cocaine in a false vehicle door, Lucio said.
Carizzales was originally stopped for a traffic violation at the corner of Tallowood Circle and Vermillion Avenue.
Upon further interview of Carrizales, a nervous demeanor and conflicting stories led deputies to ask for K9 support to search the vehicle, said Lucio.
Carrizales is currently being held in custody for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
The first degree felony charge carries up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, Lucio said.
