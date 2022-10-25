x

Brownville PUB leaders to meet with city commissioners

3 hours 38 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 12:55 PM October 25, 2022 in News - Local

Brownsville Public Utilities Board and city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss what is going to be done with the millions of dollars paid by BPUB customers for a failed energy project. 

Their goal is to create a joint team made up by commissioners and Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials to work on a plan for the money.

The meeting is set for 1:15 p.m.

