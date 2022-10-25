Brownville PUB leaders to meet with city commissioners
Brownsville Public Utilities Board and city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss what is going to be done with the millions of dollars paid by BPUB customers for a failed energy project.
RELATED: Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit
Their goal is to create a joint team made up by commissioners and Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials to work on a plan for the money.
The meeting is set for 1:15 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Law enforcement presence seen north of Harlingen
-
Brownville PUB leaders to meet with city commissioners
-
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 75 cases of COVID-19
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg
-
Made in the 956: Local librarian writes book about UFO's