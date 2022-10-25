Brownville PUB leaders to meet with city commissioners

Brownsville Public Utilities Board and city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss what is going to be done with the millions of dollars paid by BPUB customers for a failed energy project.

RELATED: Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit

Their goal is to create a joint team made up by commissioners and Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials to work on a plan for the money.

The meeting is set for 1:15 p.m.