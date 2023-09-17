Brush fire reported near city’s landfill, Mission fire chief says

KRGV photo.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the landfill of the city of Mission’s sanitation department, according to city fire chief Adrian Garcia.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon. Fire crews are at the scene off of Conway Avenue and the I-2.

The McAllen Fire Department is also at the scene.

According to Garcia, at least five acres were burned in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Sunday night, Garcia added.

No injuries were reported.