x

Brush fire reported near city’s landfill, Mission fire chief says

4 hours 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, September 17 2023 Sep 17, 2023 September 17, 2023 6:29 PM September 17, 2023 in News - Local
KRGV photo.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the landfill of the city of Mission’s sanitation department, according to city fire chief Adrian Garcia.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon. Fire crews are at the scene off of Conway Avenue and the I-2.

The McAllen Fire Department is also at the scene. 

According to Garcia, at least five acres were burned in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Sunday night, Garcia added.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days