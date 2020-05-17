Buffalo Bills player charged with drunk driving in Texas

HOUSTON - Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun. Local media outlets reported the arrest citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff's officials. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction north of Houston. The deputies reportedly found an open been and pistol in Oliver’s truck. Oliver is from Houston and was drafted by Buffalo in 2019 draft. The team said in a statement that, “we are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KPRC-TV.