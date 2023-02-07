Bullets found in student's locker at Edinburg CISD middle school, district says

Photo credit: MGN Online.

A student at South Middle School in Edinburg will face administrative action after bullets were found in their locker, according to a spokesperson with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The student was reported to campus administrators, district spokesperson Lisa Ayala said, adding that no gun was found.

Ayala said the district will take administrative action against the student, and that there was no threat to the school and students and staff are safe.