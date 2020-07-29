Bumgarner scheduled to start for Arizona at Texas

By The

Associated Press



Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (1-3, fourth in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Rangers went 45-36 at home in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

The Diamondbacks went 41-40 away from home in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

