Burn bans in effect for most of the Valley
Three counties in the Rio Grande Valley are currently under a burn ban.
On Wednesday, Cameron County became the latest county to put a burn ban in place. The burn bans in Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties will stay in place for the next several weeks.
Willacy County is the only Valley county without a burn ban.
Those caught burning outdoors will be hit with a hefty fine.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville PUB offering $10,000 in scholarships
-
Texas military soldiers spotted practicing mass migration exercises
-
Harlingen police identify suspect accused of shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant
-
San Juan man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2017 murder
-
3 arrested in connection to body found in burning vehicle