Burn bans in effect for most of the Valley

Three counties in the Rio Grande Valley are currently under a burn ban.

On Wednesday, Cameron County became the latest county to put a burn ban in place. The burn bans in Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties will stay in place for the next several weeks.

Willacy County is the only Valley county without a burn ban.

Those caught burning outdoors will be hit with a hefty fine.