Burn bans in effect for most of the Valley

8 hours 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, April 07 2022 Apr 7, 2022 April 07, 2022 2:54 PM April 07, 2022 in News - Local

Three counties in the Rio Grande Valley are currently under a burn ban.

On Wednesday, Cameron County became the latest county to put a burn ban in place. The burn bans in Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties will stay in place for the next several weeks.

Willacy County is the only Valley county without a burn ban.

Those caught burning outdoors will be hit with a hefty fine.

