Business Owner Says SPI Cleaner Without Use of Plastic Bags
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Cities can no longer ban plastic bags after a Texas Supreme Court ruling.
The City of South Padre Island isn’t enforcing their bag ban. Commissioners say they’re researching other options.
A business owner at SPI says the island is much cleaner without the use of plastic bags.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with the owner of Ship Shape about the issue.
“Plastic bags are bad for the environment. They fill the landfills with things that do not disintegrate. Therefore we have Mt. Trashmore. It keeps growing and growing. It doesn't go away,” says Ship Shape owner Lisa Money.
She has decided not to offer plastic bags at her store. Instead, she has brown bags but would rather not give out any bags at all.
Watch the video above for the full story.
